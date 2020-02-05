Charlie Kirk Brutally Mocked For Claiming Nancy Pelosi Could Go to Prison For Tearing Up SOTU Address

Global  

Mediaite Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Charlie Kirk Brutally Mocked For Claiming Nancy Pelosi Could Go to Prison For Tearing Up SOTU AddressTurning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was viciously ridiculed on Wednesday for suggesting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) could face up to three years in prison for tearing up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech. “US Code prohibits the destruction of government records… Nancy Pelosi may have just committed a violation of […]
 A bitter feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, with Trump snubbing her outstretched hand and Pelosi ripping apart a copy of his remarks behind his back.

