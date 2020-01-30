Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Texas hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion is keeping things hot in 2020. The rap star has reacted to her popular “B.I.T.C.H.” single making it onto the Billboard Hot 100. Big Facts: This week, Meg hit up Instagram to geek out over the record securing a Top 40 debut. High-Key Details: In January 2020, Thee Stallion […]



The post Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To B.I.T.C.H Debuting On Billboard Hot 100 appeared first on . Texas hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion is keeping things hot in 2020. The rap star has reacted to her popular “B.I.T.C.H.” single making it onto the Billboard Hot 100. Big Facts: This week, Meg hit up Instagram to geek out over the record securing a Top 40 debut. High-Key Details: In January 2020, Thee Stallion […]The post Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To B.I.T.C.H Debuting On Billboard Hot 100 appeared first on . 👓 View full article

