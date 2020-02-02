Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Have Been Dating 'for Months' (Report)

Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Have Been Dating 'for Months' (Report)

Just Jared Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Zendaya and Jacob Elordi are closer than fans might have thought! The Euphoria co-stars, who were just recently spotted kissing in New York City, are dating – and have been “for months,” according to a new report from E! News. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zendaya “Jacob and Zendaya have been seeing each [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Inside "Inseparable" Zendaya and Jacob Elordi's Months-Long Romance

These new photos are going to send Zendaya and Jacob Elordi fans into a euphoric state. Remember yesterday when photographers spotted the Euphoria co-stars...
E! Online

Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Are Wearing Matching Outfits, Again!

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi have sparked relationship rumors for months and now they’re continuing to wear matching outfits while out in public together! The...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

priscilatosate

Priscila Jacob Elordi & Zendaya Have Already Been Together 'for Months'! (Report) https://t.co/IkdyJwOIXz via @JustJaredJr 2 minutes ago

Diego02813

Diego_028 RT @enews: Their lips have locked! We repeat, their lips have locked!! The first pics of Zendaya and Jacob Elordi kissing are here and it's… 5 minutes ago

lipkinlip

lipkinlip RT @JustJared: Zendaya and Jacob Elordi have already been dating "for months" according to a new report: https://t.co/zcQmK3OlIb 12 minutes ago

fvvma_

🦋 RT @tcnystrkk: here we have it ladies and gents. Zendaya and Jacob Elordi kissing in ny https://t.co/MOJfMcAPIm 16 minutes ago

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Have Been Dating 'for Months' (Report) https://t.co/5XtHyMbo8Q di @JustJared 19 minutes ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Have Been Dating 'for Months' (Report) 27 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Have Been Dating ‘for Months’ (Report) https://t.co/JPuYmlzQ02 https://t.co/qvEIcaEP9m 29 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Have Been Dating ‘for Months’ (Report) https://t.co/DsvoMidcKW https://t.co/ysiwf0Ms4L 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.