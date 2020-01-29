Vanessa Bryant Posts Another Heartbreaking Message About Kobe Bryant
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Vanessa Bryant has just shared another heartbreaking message about the death of Kobe Bryant, her husband. “#mybestfriend #theBestdaddy Miss you so much. #handsome #sweet #funny #silly #lovinghusband ❤️Miss you saying, ‘Bonjourno principessa/reina,’” Vanessa posted on Instagram along with a photo of her late husband. She later shared a video interview that Kobe did where he [...]
Vanessa Bryant posted a touching tribute of her daughter, Gianna, who died with Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash. The photo showed the 13-year-old holding a basketball and wearing a los Angeles Lakers jersey. According to Business Insider, Vanessa said the depiction of her daughter “warmed” her...
LeBron James' All-Star Team Will Wear Gianna Bryant's No. 2 James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were voted captains of the NBA All-Star Game. Antetokounmpo's team will wear No. 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant...