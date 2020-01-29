Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Vanessa Bryant Posts Another Heartbreaking Message About Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant Posts Another Heartbreaking Message About Kobe Bryant

Just Jared Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Vanessa Bryant has just shared another heartbreaking message about the death of Kobe Bryant, her husband. “#mybestfriend #theBestdaddy Miss you so much. #handsome #sweet #funny #silly #lovinghusband ❤️Miss you saying, ‘Bonjourno principessa/reina,’” Vanessa posted on Instagram along with a photo of her late husband. She later shared a video interview that Kobe did where he [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Vanessa Bryant Posted Tribute To Her Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Posted Tribute To Her Daughter Gianna 00:32

 Vanessa Bryant posted a touching tribute of her daughter, Gianna, who died with Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash. The photo showed the 13-year-old holding a basketball and wearing a los Angeles Lakers jersey. According to Business Insider, Vanessa said the depiction of her daughter “warmed” her...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant Fans Disappointed To Find Staples Center Memorial Gone [Video]Kobe Bryant Fans Disappointed To Find Staples Center Memorial Gone

Thousands of fans had left mementos and scrawled messages in the courtyard of Xbox Plaza at the Staples Center. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:31Published

LeBron James' All-Star Team Will Wear Gianna Bryant's No. 2 [Video]LeBron James' All-Star Team Will Wear Gianna Bryant's No. 2

LeBron James' All-Star Team Will Wear Gianna Bryant's No. 2 James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were voted captains of the NBA All-Star Game. Antetokounmpo's team will wear No. 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant Posts On Instagram About Kobe, I Miss My Best Friend

"Miss you so much" That's Vanessa Bryant posting about Kobe Bryant -- remembering him on social media as a "loving husband" and "The Best Daddy." Vanessa went to...
TMZ.com

Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartbreaking Pic of Kobe and Gigi

Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, has made her first public move since her husband and daughter, Gigi, died tragically in a helicopter crash ... sharing a...
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LoraYoelina

Yoelina Lora RT @JustJared: Vanessa Bryant shared another heartbreaking message about her late husband Kobe Bryant, revealing what she misses hearing hi… 3 minutes ago

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Vanessa Bryant Posts Another Heartbreaking Message About Kobe Bryant https://t.co/Ua2Gk21zTN di @JustJared 19 minutes ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Vanessa Bryant Posts Another Heartbreaking Message About Kobe Bryant 28 minutes ago

ripbananapoo

HBIC RT @DraftDiamonds: Vanessa Bryant Posts Another Heartbreaking Message About Kobe https://t.co/FrYJQva8Lf 39 minutes ago

PMSportsNews

PM Sports News Vanessa Bryant Posts Another Heartbreaking Message About Kobe https://t.co/RuaJqaLH0f 1 hour ago

DraftDiamonds

NFL Draft Diamonds Vanessa Bryant Posts Another Heartbreaking Message About Kobe https://t.co/FrYJQva8Lf 1 hour ago

SportsGossipCom

SportsGossip.com Vanessa Bryant Posts Another Heartbreaking Message About Kobe https://t.co/lGQ535TrRD 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Vanessa Bryant shared another heartbreaking message about her late husband Kobe Bryant, revealing what she misses h… https://t.co/YxRi42y4Ef 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.