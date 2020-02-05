Global  

BREAKING: Mitt Romney Will Vote to Convict Trump Over ‘Appalling Abuse of Public Trust’

Mediaite Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced he would vote to convict President Donald Trump on abuse of power in the Senate impeachment trial, Wednesday. Romney made the announcement on the Senate floor, and said that he didn’t believe President Trump would have sought an investigation into Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and his dealings in Ukraine […]
News video: Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump

Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump 00:35

 Republican Sen. Mitt Romney made a stunning break with his own party on Wednesday. CNN reports Romoney harshly criticized President Donald Trump over his actions toward Ukraine. In an emotional speech on the Senate floor, he said the President is "guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust." The...

Trump acquitted by a divided Senate [Video]Trump acquitted by a divided Senate

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided..

Trump acquitted of impeachment charges [Video]Trump acquitted of impeachment charges

US President Donald Trump has been acquitted of all charges by the Senate, bringing an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history. Only one Republican, Mitt Romney of..

Trump 'guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust' - Mitt Romney

Republican Senator Romney breaks with his party and says President Trump 'did commit high crimes'
BBC News

‘An Appalling Abuse of the Public Trust.’ Read Mitt Romney’s Speech on Voting to Convict Donald Trump


TIME Also reported by •BBC News•Hindu•Seattle Times•News24•NYTimes.com

MAGAHaber

Haber RT @RyanAFournier: BREAKING: Mitt Romney has said he will vote to CONVICT President Trump. It’s time to remove Mitt Romney from office onc… 14 seconds ago

DudeFalken

Dude Falken RT @charliekirk11: BREAKING: Mitt Romney will vote to CONVICT the President on the charge of Abuse of Power He should be ashamed This vo… 16 seconds ago

BrionneH_

Brionne RT @nytimes: Breaking News: "The case was made." Mitt Romney will vote to convict President Trump of abuse of power, the first Republican t… 25 seconds ago

Sonja_Ann

Sonja RT @Infantry0300: Does it seem "rather interesting" that the ONLY male in the @SenateGOP who is still married to his wife and has never bee… 56 seconds ago

chesterwoola

chester woola RT @TIME: BREAKING: Mitt Romney will vote to convict Donald Trump on abuse of power https://t.co/0FY5DnHPmO 1 minute ago

