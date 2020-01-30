Jessica Simpson Looks Red Hot in a Snake-Print Dress at 'The View' in NYC

Global  

Just Jared Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Jessica Simpson is looking hot! The singer and author, who just released her memoir Open Book, was spotted making her way out after filming her appearance at The View on Wednesday (February 5) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Simpson Jessica looked gorgeous in a leather jacket, an Alexander [...]
 Jessica Simpson Releases 6 New Songs The tracks coincide with Simpson's new memoir, 'Open Book.' The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram to make the announcement while singing some of her new songs. Jessica Simpson, via Instagram In one of the songs, she sang that she was "not broken just cause...

Jessica Simpson has returned to music, unveiling six new songs.

Entertainment Tonight's Keltie Knight has the exclusive story.

It’s a public affair for Jessica Simpson and her family! The singer and author was joined by husband Eric Johnson and kids Maxwell, 7, 10-month-old Birdie Mae...
Fans thought they knew Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey from their hit reality TV show "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica" but apparently their marriage was far from...
