Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Vanessa Lachey Defends Her Awkward Reaction to Jessica Simpson Question

Vanessa Lachey Defends Her Awkward Reaction to Jessica Simpson Question

E! Online Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Vanessa Lachey is just trying to speak her truth. The Love Is Blind host has taken to social media to defend herself after her headline-making interview with husband Nick Lachey earlier...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jessica Simpson's dad offered her way out at Nick Lachey wedding [Video]Jessica Simpson's dad offered her way out at Nick Lachey wedding

Jessica Simpson's father was so convinced her marriage to Nick Lachey would not work out, he offered to help her escape as they walked down the aisle.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Jessica Simpson Talks About Marriage To Nick Lachey [Video]Jessica Simpson Talks About Marriage To Nick Lachey

Jessica Simpson has a new memoir called "Open Book," coming out on February 4. According to E! News, People got a sneak peek of the book. In it, the singer gives fans a glimpse of what went wrong with..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey's Awkward Reaction to Jessica Simpson Mention

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey are a bit confused about a "gift" they allegedly sent Jessica Simpson. On Monday, the couple appeared on the Today show to chat...
E! Online

Nick & Vanessa Lachey Deny They Sent Jessica Simpson a Gift

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey step out for an appearance on The Today Show on Monday morning (February 3) in New York City. During the interview, Hoda Kotb...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

MikeSch95954709

Mike Schmidt RT @enews: Vanessa Lachey Defends Her Awkward Reaction to Jessica Simpson Question https://t.co/2Fn9OMuwlq 13 minutes ago

newspages

Newspages Vanessa Lachey Defends Her Awkward Reaction to Jessica Simpson Question E! Online | February 5, 2020 https://t.co/JUDEt2Ovjj #news 29 minutes ago

enews

E! News Vanessa Lachey Defends Her Awkward Reaction to Jessica Simpson Question https://t.co/2Fn9OMuwlq 42 minutes ago

AccesoTotalAZ

Acceso Total Arizona Vanessa Lachey Defends Her Awkward Reaction to Jessica Simpson Question https://t.co/RlsD0dP9LI https://t.co/02YRDZaeju 51 minutes ago

thedextazlab

 Vanessa Lachey Defends Her Awkward Reaction to Jessica Simpson Question https://t.co/Sph2YptO1X 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.