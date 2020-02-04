Nicki Minaj + Meek Mill Try To End Each Other’s Careers W/ Savage Disses: “You Been Knew Your Brother Was Raping That Little Girl”
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Young Money’s Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are taking beefing to a whole new level. The former inseparable couple have officially fired hard-hitting shots at one another with some jaw-dropping online disses. Big Facts: Nicki appeared to fire off the first shots by unloading a ton of troll posts aimed at Meek during their romantic […]
Nicki Minaj Accuses Meek Mill of Abuse Minaj took to social media seemingly accusing her former boyfriend, Meek Mill, of domestic abuse. Nicki Minaj, via Instagram The rapper took to Twitter in response. Meek Mill, via Twitter Meek Mill, via Twitter Minaj accused her ex of assaulting her along with...
