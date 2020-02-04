Global  

Nicki Minaj + Meek Mill Try To End Each Other's Careers W/ Savage Disses: "You Been Knew Your Brother Was Raping That Little Girl"



SOHH Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj + Meek Mill Try To End Each Other’s Careers W/ Savage Disses: “You Been Knew Your Brother Was Raping That Little Girl”Young Money’s Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are taking beefing to a whole new level. The former inseparable couple have officially fired hard-hitting shots at one another with some jaw-dropping online disses. Big Facts: Nicki appeared to fire off the first shots by unloading a ton of troll posts aimed at Meek during their romantic […]


Credit: Wibbitz Studio
News video: Nicki Minaj Accuses Meek Mill of Abuse

Nicki Minaj Accuses Meek Mill of Abuse 01:30

 Nicki Minaj Accuses Meek Mill of Abuse Minaj took to social media seemingly accusing her former boyfriend, Meek Mill, of domestic abuse. Nicki Minaj, via Instagram The rapper took to Twitter in response. Meek Mill, via Twitter Meek Mill, via Twitter Minaj accused her ex of assaulting her along with...

Recent related videos

Nicki Minaj Slammed for Rosa Parks Reference, Megan Thee Stallion Gives Update on G-Eazy Dating Rumors & More | Billboard News [Video]Nicki Minaj Slammed for Rosa Parks Reference, Megan Thee Stallion Gives Update on G-Eazy Dating Rumors & More | Billboard News

Nicki Minaj Slammed for Rosa Parks Reference, Megan Thee Stallion Gives Update on G-Eazy Dating Rumors & More | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:41

Nicki Minaj Teases Unreleased Track 'Yikes' | Billboard News [Video]Nicki Minaj Teases Unreleased Track 'Yikes' | Billboard News

Nicki Minaj Teases Unreleased Track 'Yikes' | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:22


Recent related news

Lil Duval Is Low-Key Enjoying The Nicki Minaj Vs. Meek Mill Drama Right Now

Lil Duval Is Low-Key Enjoying The Nicki Minaj Vs. Meek Mill Drama Right NowComedian Lil Duval has no problem letting exes go at each other. The veteran funnyman has shared his take on Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill throwing big shade at one...
Also reported by Just Jared, TMZ.com, AceShowbiz

Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill Reignite Beef with Outrageous Accusations

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have taken their years-long beef to a whole new level -- or we should probably say a new LOW because they're both leveling disgusting,...
TMZ.com

Tweets about this

averygavornik

uglyboi RT @Jayl0n1k: Nicki Minaj : You beat your own sister and taped it. Meek Mill : You been knew your brother was raping that little girl E… 2 seconds ago

kwavez

kj. RT @king_adze: Nicki Minaj shaming Meek Mill for his looks is quite ironic. Oh sis you didn't know that's how he looked like when you were… 3 seconds ago

ashanti_bri

A. RT @HeyCoolCam101: Meek Mill making up stories about Nicki Minaj like 😂 https://t.co/ZtGNUcwCWj 5 seconds ago

taybrat1_

chun li🎎 RT @Steph_LovinMe: Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill broke up to STILL be in a toxic relationship with each other 5 seconds ago

So_DEElicious

Poca Marie RT @AUmeakubuike: Nicki Minaj to Meek Mill: Sucking Drake's d*ck made you feel tough again Drake: https://t.co/SShl0u4BgC 6 seconds ago

Nile_River7

𝖓𝖎𝖑𝖊 RT @Cutewalterr: Nicki Minaj: “He WAs ThE BaDdESt” Meek Mill: “ShE wAS tHe REaLesT” 🤡 🤡 ☝🏼 6 seconds ago

nefelibatababy

☁️𝕽𝖆𝖍𝖒𝖆⁷☁️ RT @HARDWHlTE: Nicki Minaj been spilled the truth about Meek Mill over a year ago. https://t.co/GinAyfYBXJ 6 seconds ago

mostjovial

mina’s internal crisis on the line RT @sweetnovacane: Meek Mill : Your brother touched that little girl Nicki Minaj : You beat your sister up and taped it Me : Cmon Meek… 7 seconds ago

