Donald Trump Jr. Calls For Mitt Romney to be Expelled From GOP After Backing Impeachment

Mediaite Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Donald Trump Jr. Calls For Mitt Romney to be Expelled From GOP After Backing ImpeachmentPresident *Donald Trump's* son *Donald Trump Jr.* called for Sen. *Mitt Romney* (R-UT) to be expelled from the Republican Party, Wednesday, after the senator announced he would be voting to convict President Trump in the Senate impeachment trial.
News video: Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial 01:47

 Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles of impeachment on Wednesday. Earlier, the Senator announced his decision to vote to convict Donald Trump...

Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial

Natalie Brand reports on senate voting for acquittal in impeachment trial against President Trump (2-5-2020)

McConnell avoids question on Trump's conduct [Video]McConnell avoids question on Trump's conduct

Following the Senate vote to acquit U.S. President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell avoided a reporter's question having to do with Trump's conduct, saying that it's all in the..

CPAC declares Mitt Romney 'NOT invited' after Senate impeachment witness vote

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) made clear on Friday that Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who formerly won the event's straw poll in 2012, would...
GOP senators plead with Trump: Don’t discuss impeachment in State of the Union address

Republican senators urged President Donald Trump on Monday to stay clear of divisive impeachment rants in his State of the Union address, suggesting that even...
