Donald Trump Jr. Calls For Mitt Romney to be Expelled From GOP After Backing Impeachment
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () President *Donald Trump's* son *Donald Trump Jr.* called for Sen. *Mitt Romney* (R-UT) to be expelled from the Republican Party, Wednesday, after the senator announced he would be voting to convict President Trump in the Senate impeachment trial.
Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles of impeachment on Wednesday. Earlier, the Senator announced his decision to vote to convict Donald Trump...
The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) made clear on Friday that Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who formerly won the event's straw poll in 2012, would... FOXNews.com Also reported by •SBS •Seattle Times
Republican senators urged President Donald Trump on Monday to stay clear of divisive impeachment rants in his State of the Union address, suggesting that even... Seattle Times Also reported by •Newsday •FT.com
