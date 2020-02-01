Donald Trump Jr. Calls For Mitt Romney to be Expelled From GOP After Backing Impeachment

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

President *Donald Trump's* son *Donald Trump Jr.* called for Sen. *Mitt Romney* (R-UT) to be expelled from the Republican Party, Wednesday, after the senator announced he would be voting to convict President Trump in the Senate President *Donald Trump's* son *Donald Trump Jr.* called for Sen. *Mitt Romney* (R-UT) to be expelled from the Republican Party, Wednesday, after the senator announced he would be voting to convict President Trump in the Senate impeachment trial 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend