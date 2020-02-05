Global  

Chris Wallace Warns Mitt Romney: ‘This is War. Donald Trump Will Never Forgive You For This’

Mediaite Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Senator *Mitt Romney's* (R-UT) vote to convict President *Donald Trump* — which was announced Wednesday on the Senate floor and is all but certain to be a standalone among Republicans — is guaranteed to heighten tensions between the commander in chief and his party nemesis. Moments after the vote became public, one prominent journalist took pains to emphasize to Romney the implications of his decision to convict.
