50 Cent Explodes On Gayle King For Bringing Up Kobe Bryant’s Sexual Assault Accusation In New Interview: “Why They Keep Doing This”

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

New York rapper 50 Cent is big mad right now. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to go off-off on TV personality Gayle King bringing up late NBA icon Kobe Bryant‘s past sexual assault accusation. Big Facts: Fif went to his social media pages Wednesday and questioned Gayle’s need to bring up the since-dismissed legal […]



