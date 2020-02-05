This Is Why Shania Twain Thinks Lizzo's Fashion Is the 'Hottest Out There Right Now' Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Shania Twain has been pushing boundaries with both music and fashion throughout her entire career, and that hasn't stopped in 2020. Whether... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this