Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Lana Condor Launches YouTube Channel With Everyday Makeup Tutorial

Lana Condor Launches YouTube Channel With Everyday Makeup Tutorial

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Lana Condor steps out for some promo work on Wednesday (February 5) in New York City. The 22-year-old To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You actress wore a black and white dress with white heels for her outing. That same day, Lana launched a new venture – her very own YouTube channel! “YOU [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan - Published < > Embed
News video: Lana Condor Talks

Lana Condor Talks "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" 01:18

 Lana Condor talks about what's new for Lara Jean in "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You."

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lana Condor teaches us how to love ourselves without a filter [Video]Lana Condor teaches us how to love ourselves without a filter

Lana Condor had her FIRST real, unedited photoshoot and it's inspiring.

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 02:02Published

Lana Condor Shares Her Firsts [Video]Lana Condor Shares Her Firsts

Teen Vogue January cover star Lana Condor tells us her “first” everything! From her first horseback riding experience to her first starstruck moment with David Beckham, the star of ’To All the..

Credit: TEEN VOGUE     Duration: 10:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lana Condor Joins 'To All the Boys 2' Cast at L.A. Premiere!

Lana Condor is joined by Jordan Fisher and Noah Centineo at the premiere of their movie To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You on Monday (February 3) at the...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MalexVlamburn18

Alex Manes RT @justjaredjr: .@lanacondor just launched her very own YouTube channel, and already has her first video up! https://t.co/X3M5vW5qKg 29 minutes ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. .@lanacondor just launched her very own YouTube channel, and already has her first video up! https://t.co/X3M5vW5qKg 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.