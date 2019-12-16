Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Princess Beatrice’s wedding date, ‘low-key’ plans revealed: report

Princess Beatrice’s wedding date, ‘low-key’ plans revealed: report

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Plans have been set in motion for the upcoming royal wedding for Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Princess Beatrice Reportedly “Furious” About Wedding Delay

Princess Beatrice Reportedly “Furious” About Wedding Delay 00:54

 Princess Beatrice has been engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi since September of 2019, and the wedding details have still not been completely released. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Princess Beatrice 'excited' about wedding [Video]Princess Beatrice 'excited' about wedding

Princess Beatrice is "so excited" about her upcoming wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:55Published

Princess Beatrice Sends Sweet Note to Ellie Goulding [Video]Princess Beatrice Sends Sweet Note to Ellie Goulding

Princess Beatrice sent the sweetest note in response to a prank. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Andrew scandal: Beatrice's fury over wedding announcement delays

Prince Andrew scandal: Beatrice's fury over wedding announcement delaysPrincess Beatrice is reportedly furious after yet another royal scandal has further delayed her wedding plans and date announcement. As controversy over her...
New Zealand Herald

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mozzi to be married in the spring at Buckingham Palace

PEOPLE reported yesterday that Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edoardo Mozzi will be married on May 29. Beatrice was engaged in September – it was the one piece...
Lainey Gossip


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.