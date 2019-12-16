Princess Beatrice’s wedding date, ‘low-key’ plans revealed: report

Plans have been set in motion for the upcoming royal wedding for Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Princess Beatrice 'excited' about wedding Princess Beatrice is "so excited" about her upcoming wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:55Published 3 days ago Princess Beatrice Sends Sweet Note to Ellie Goulding Princess Beatrice sent the sweetest note in response to a prank. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:56Published on December 16, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Prince Andrew scandal: Beatrice's fury over wedding announcement delays Princess Beatrice is reportedly furious after yet another royal scandal has further delayed her wedding plans and date announcement. As controversy over her...

New Zealand Herald 3 days ago



Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mozzi to be married in the spring at Buckingham Palace PEOPLE reported yesterday that Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edoardo Mozzi will be married on May 29. Beatrice was engaged in September – it was the one piece...

Lainey Gossip 15 hours ago





Tweets about this