Kirk Douglas Dies at 103, Son Michael Douglas Confirms

Just Jared Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Kirk Douglas has sadly died at 103, People reports. The legendary actor’s son, Michael, shared a statement about his passing. “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael shared. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the [...]
