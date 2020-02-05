Hailey Bieber Explains Why She & Justin Bieber Waited to Have a Wedding
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Hailey Bieber is opening up about marrying Justin Bieber. In the March 2020 issue of Elle, the 23-year-old model explained why she and the 25-year-old singer waited over a year to have a wedding, explaining that Justin‘s battle with Lyme disease was a factor. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Bieber “When we [...]
