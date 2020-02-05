Global  

Hailey Bieber Explains Why She & Justin Bieber Waited to Have a Wedding

Just Jared Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Hailey Bieber is opening up about marrying Justin Bieber. In the March 2020 issue of Elle, the 23-year-old model explained why she and the 25-year-old singer waited over a year to have a wedding, explaining that Justin‘s battle with Lyme disease was a factor. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Bieber “When we [...]
News video: Justin And Hailey Bieber Share Why They Delayed Their Wedding

Justin And Hailey Bieber Share Why They Delayed Their Wedding 01:27

 In November 2018, Justin and Hailey Bieber revealed that they were “officially” a married couple, but it took them until September 2019 to tie the knot in front of friends and family. In a new interview with ‘Elle’, Hailey shares the reason behind their delayed nuptials. Plus, Justin opens up...

Hailey Bieber opens up about Justin’s ‘really scary’ struggle with illness

Hailey Bieber has told how tough it was dealing with “super mean and judgmental” comments about her husband Justin Bieber, prior to his Lyme disease...
Belfast Telegraph

Hailey & Justin Bieber Waited a Year to Have a Wedding for This Reason

Hailey Bieber is opening about her two weddings. The 23-year-old model explained in the March 2020 issue of Elle why she and Justin Bieber waited a year to have...
Just Jared Jr


