Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jameela Jamil Comes Out as Queer After Backlash Over HBO's Voguing Series

Jameela Jamil Comes Out as Queer After Backlash Over HBO's Voguing Series

E! Online Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Jameela Jamil has officially come out as queer, following a backlash from the LGBTQ+ community over her involvement in an HBO Max competition series about voguing. The 33-year-old Good...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Jameela Jamil Officially Comes Out as Queer After Backlash For Joining HBO Max's Vogueing Competition Show

Jameela Jamil has come out as queer after facing backlash of joining HBO Max’s vogueing competition series. The Good Place actress took to social media to come...
Just Jared

Jameela Jamil Responds to Backlash Over Role In New Voguing Competition Series

Jameela Jamil took to Twitter on Tuesday to address the backlash over her role on HBO Max's new show Legendary. Earlier that day, the streaming service announced...
E! Online


Tweets about this

marlonlouco

Marlon Brunetta 🌟 RT @PopCrave: Jameela Jamil comes out as***after facing backlash over casting in new vogueing reality show: "It's scary as an actor t… 9 seconds ago

TheEcho13

Echo 🔆 Cough cough (attention seeker) who said that? https://t.co/rZY8w3qDVF 13 seconds ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Jameela Jamil comes out as***after backlash over role on voguing competition show https://t.co/ZT8huKvKCt via @pagesix 14 seconds ago

justininglv

justin ingram RT @InStyle: "It's scary as an actor to openly admit your sexuality, especially when you're already a brown female in your thirties." Jamee… 16 seconds ago

PathOfWill1

PathOfWill RT @ComplexPop: Jameela Jamil comes out as***following criticism over her new TV gig: https://t.co/LCsLJW2q64 https://t.co/VX6VvJElqA 2 minutes ago

KeepitRealTea

KeepitrealTee MBA, MEd Jameela Jamil comes out as***after facing backlash over casting in new voguing show https://t.co/pVMSZNdtAx 3 minutes ago

JXavierFaust

JXavierFaust Is gay not***? Is***not gay ? Why are these not synonomous terms ? If Queer is a blanket term shouldn't it… https://t.co/ZhIc5wfLqP 3 minutes ago

yishmeister

yishmeister There is a special place in***for online “cancel culturists”...there should be no need for @jameelajamil to come… https://t.co/6x5HIbcVBw 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.