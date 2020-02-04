Global  

The Bachelor's Peter Weber Promises He Knows What He's Doing

E! Online Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Peter Weber, star of The Bachelor, may seem, at times, confused. It's not his fault. As the titular Bachelor, he's supposed to be dating a large group of women who all have their...
"Bachelor" Star Peter Weber Weighs In On The Cosmo Backlash With Victoria Fuller’s Modeling Scandal 01:35

 Peter Weber, star of ABC's "The Bachelor," discusses the drama regarding the Cosmo cover with Victoria Fuller, a "Bachelor" contestant, and his reaction to the news. BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in...

