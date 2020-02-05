Global  

Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Tough Guy And 'Spartacus' Superstar, Dies At 103

NPR Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Douglas was often cast as a troubled tough guy in films, most famously as a rebellious Roman slave named Spartacus. Offscreen, he was devoted to family and to humanitarian causes.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: BREAKING NEWS: Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

BREAKING NEWS: Kirk Douglas dies aged 103 01:17

 The 103-year-old Spartacus star passed away on Wednesday. His death has been confirmed by his actor son Michael Douglas in a statement

Kirk Douglas, Hollywood's tough guy on screen and off, dead at 103

Kirk Douglas, the cleft-chinned movie star who fought gladiators, cowboys and boxers on the screen and the Hollywood establishment, died on Wednesday at the age...
Reuters

Kirk Douglas dead: Legendary Hollywood actor dies aged 103

Kirk Douglas, star of Spartacus, Lust for Life and Paths of Glory and one of the legends of the Golden Age of Hollywood, has died at the age of 103.
Independent

Gummbyman32

Randy Gummerman RT @BreakingNews: BREAKING: Kirk Douglas, beloved Hollywood tough guy who starred in "Spartacus," dies at age 103 https://t.co/Uk33jn6gxd 6 seconds ago

TomDent88

The Artist in Debt RT @NPR: Actor Kirk Douglas, who became a Hollywood sensation in the 1950s and '60s and starred in classics like "Spartacus," has died at t… 7 seconds ago

TheLyricTheatre

The Lyric Theatre We're remembering Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, a great actor and activist who fought the establishment and the bl… https://t.co/Lcyp6vY3IH 28 seconds ago

hake21

hauk·e RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: Kirk Douglas, beloved Hollywood tough guy who starred in "Spartacus," dies at age 103 https://t.co/i6jF79CTSZ 29 seconds ago

SharronDark

Sharron Dark Kirk Douglas, legendary Hollywood tough guy, dead at 103 https://t.co/zw7zabW3tI via @nbcnews 30 seconds ago

Anti_Demagogue

WOKE_CONSERVATIVE_AT_WAR Kirk Douglas, Indomitable Icon of Hollywood's Golden Age, Dies at 103 https://t.co/ynrOXHLiSc *****WOW, MR. TOUGH GUY! RIEP SIR! 💔 36 seconds ago

mariah_prior

Mariah Prior Kirk Douglas, legendary Hollywood tough guy, dead at 103 https://t.co/TCYTicF45k 1 minute ago

Turfline

Turfline/Trading RT @CNBC: Kirk Douglas, legendary Hollywood tough guy, dead at 103. https://t.co/RXDNDVQNAb 1 minute ago

