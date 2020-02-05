|
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas tells People magazine
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103, his son Michael Douglas told People magazine on Wednesday.
Hollywood veteran Kirk Douglas dies aged 103 00:45
American actor Kirk Douglas has died aged 103, his son Michael has confirmed. The actor's role as Spartacus, the gladiator turned general, is the role for which he is most remembered.
