Susan Collins Accepts Reality, Concedes Trump Might NOT Have Learned His Lesson From Impeachment: ‘I May Not Be Correct on That’
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins was confronted with President Donald Trump’s continued insistence that he did nothing wrong by withholding military aid to pressure Ukraine into investigating his potential 2020 rival Joe Biden and she conceded that her prediction he would learn a “pretty big lesson” from impeachment might not prove true. Speaking with Fox […]