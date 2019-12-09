Look Back at Kirk Douglas' Sweet Relationship With Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Gonzalo RT @IMDb: In honor of Kirk Douglas' 103rd birthday, we take a look back at his legendary film career. Which role is your favorite? https://… 32 seconds ago Vito N. RT @ABC: BREAKING: Actor Kirk Douglas, star from film's Golden Age, has died at age 103. Take a look back at some of the iconic images fro… 32 seconds ago Andrea Bracken RT @people: Take a look back at Kirk Douglas' legendary career. https://t.co/WRmLTYXkV8 https://t.co/XE0x8RG5nv 2 minutes ago ρ RT @latimesent: A look back at when Kirk Douglas explained the beauty of his marriage, in his own words. "'Kirk, why did your marriage las… 2 minutes ago ava simpson RT @11thHour: Award-winning Hollywood veteran actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103. Here's a look back at his incredible career:… 5 minutes ago Sheiresa Ngo A look back at the life and career of the legendary #KirkDouglas. https://t.co/QdvCQLbjpJ 6 minutes ago Showbiz Cheat Sheet A look back at the life and career of the legendary #KirkDouglas. https://t.co/eLQsWuS08F 6 minutes ago