Michael Douglas Enjoyed ''Great'' Time With Father Kirk Douglas 2 Weeks Before Death

E! Online Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Michael Douglas is mourning the loss of his father Kirk Douglas. On Wednesday afternoon, Michael revealed the late great actor passed away at the age of 103. He shared in a statement,...
News video: Movie Legend Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Movie Legend Kirk Douglas Dead At 103 00:34

 Actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103. According to Reuters, his son Michael Douglas made an exclusive announcement to People magazine on Wednesday. It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. Michael Douglas An esteemed...

Michael Douglas Mourns Death of Father Kirk in Heartfelt Statement

The revered Hollywood icon, who passed away at the age of 103 on February 5, has been described by his son as 'an actor from the golden age of movies who lived...
AceShowbiz

Legendary Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas passes away at 103

Legendary Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas passes away at 103. His son and actor Michael Douglas penned a heartfelt tribute.
DNA


