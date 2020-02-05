Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Tucker Carlson Bitterly Refuses to Say Mitt Romney’s Name After Vote for Trump’s Removal: ‘Silly Moral Preening’

Tucker Carlson Bitterly Refuses to Say Mitt Romney’s Name After Vote for Trump’s Removal: ‘Silly Moral Preening’

Mediaite Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Tucker Carlson bitterly announced that he would refuse to say Sen. Mitt Romney’s name on his show in the wake of the Utah Republican’s vote to remove President Donald Trump for abuse of power in the Senate. As clips from Titanic played in split screen, the Fox News host revisited the two acquittal votes of […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial 01:47

 Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles of impeachment on Wednesday. Earlier, the Senator announced his decision to vote to convict Donald Trump...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump acquitted by a divided Senate [Video]Trump acquitted by a divided Senate

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:26Published

Trump acquitted of impeachment charges [Video]Trump acquitted of impeachment charges

US President Donald Trump has been acquitted of all charges by the Senate, bringing an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history. Only one Republican, Mitt Romney of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Slippery, posing as a Republican': Donald Trump attacks Mitt Romney over impeachment vote

Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on Republican Mitt Romney who voted in favour of impeaching the president during the first of two Senate votes.
SBS Also reported by •Mediaite

Trump impeachment: Mitt Romney will break from Republicans and vote to convict president

Senator Mitt Romney says he will vote to convict Donald Trump on one of the impeachment charges he faces, marking a break in the Republican Party ranks just...
Independent Also reported by •MediaiteSydney Morning HeraldUSATODAY.comCTV NewsFrance 24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.