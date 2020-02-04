Global  

Joe Biden Slams Rush Limbaugh For ‘Dividing’ And ‘Belittling’ People Following Trump Awarding Presidential Medal of Freedom

Mediaite Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump in a CNN presidential town hall Wednesday over awarding conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh with a Presidential Medal of Freedom Tuesday night at the State of The Union — calling out the radio kingpin for various comments over the years. CNN’s anchor […]
News video: Trump Awards Rush Limbaugh Medal Of Freedom

Trump Awards Rush Limbaugh Medal Of Freedom 01:14

 During his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

