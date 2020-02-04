Tessa Thompson Honors 'Little Women's Laura Dern & Greta Gerwig at Female Oscar Nominees Luncheon Event
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Tessa Thompson steps out in a chic look for Diane von Furstenberg and Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’s 6th Annual Oscars Luncheon to Celebrate Female Nominees on Wednesday afternoon (February 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 36-year-old actress hosted the event alongside Ava DuVernay and Dawn Hudson to honor the female Oscar nominees, including Little [...]
LITTLE WOMEN movie - Score
Take a look at how composer Alexandre Desplat made music an integral part of the storytelling for #LittleWomenMovie. Now Playing.
Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) has crafted a Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May...