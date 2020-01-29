Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > The Bachelor Reveals the Final 6 Contestants

The Bachelor Reveals the Final 6 Contestants

E! Online Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Well that was quite the bloodbath. The Bachelor just said goodbye to four whole people, which is only one more than it normally says goodbye to in an episode but now that we actually...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Tammy Snitches & Peter Gets Stitches: The Bachelor Week 5 Recap I The Bach Chat 🌹

Tammy Snitches & Peter Gets Stitches: The Bachelor Week 5 Recap I The Bach Chat 🌹 12:49

 Pilot Peter Weber continues his journey on The Bachelor, and we're here to talk about his dates with Sydney and Kelley, the confrontation between Kelsey and Tammy, Sydney and Tammy's fight at the end of the episode, and all of the crazy drama in between. On The Bach Chat, we give out roses to all our...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch! ‘Bachelor’ Alum Ben Higgins Says Engagement To Girlfriend Jessica Clarke Is In The Near Future [Video]Watch! ‘Bachelor’ Alum Ben Higgins Says Engagement To Girlfriend Jessica Clarke Is In The Near Future

Bachelor alum Ben Higgins is getting close to handing out his last final rose ever! The reality star revealed that an engagement to girlfriend Jessica Clarke is definitely in his future during a chat..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 03:17Published

'The Bachelor Live On Stage' Will Be Full Of Real, Awkward Moments [Video]"The Bachelor Live On Stage" Will Be Full Of Real, Awkward Moments

"The Bachelor Live On Stage" hosts/producers Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin break down the unique structure of the show and how they balance letting romance unfold naturally on stage while giving..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 03:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Why The Bachelor's Peter Weber Says All the Drama Between Contestants Is a Good Sign

The Bachelor generally has no shortage of drama, but this season with Peter Weber handing out the roses, things seem particularly tense between his contestants....
E! Online

'Cosmopolitan' Pulls The Bachelor's Victoria F.'s Digital Cover Over White Lives Matter Controversy

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Bachelor, so beware of reading further if you don’t want to know what happened. A competition...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnthoniaOrji

Anthonia Orji The Bachelor Reveals the Final 6 Contestants: Well that was quite the bloodbath. The Bachelor just said goodbye to… https://t.co/zjlZLCJwxZ 10 minutes ago

Techinfinityli1

Techinfinitylife The Bachelor Reveals the Final 6 Contestants https://t.co/qdKRcFTdzg https://t.co/jYZwnyQgBO 23 minutes ago

thedextazlab

 The Bachelor Reveals the Final 6 Contestants https://t.co/BKFF5vq50T 25 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 The Bachelor Reveals the Final 6 Contestants 25 minutes ago

sun65689174

sun https://t.co/21YpC8Xtvd The Bachelor Reveals the Final 6 Contestants https://t.co/DDNKE82bUk via @enews 26 minutes ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw The Bachelor Reveals the Final 6 Contestants https://t.co/RfMEBlg5JX via @enews 36 minutes ago

eonlineTV

E! News TV Scoop #TheBachelor has only six remaining contestants after tonight's bloodbath. https://t.co/vmxwvam2SB 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.