Donald Trump Suggests Dictatorship in Response to Being Acquitted in Impeachment Trial
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () The president gets called out for hinting he wants to rule the U.S. longer than the law allows in his tweet after being found not guilty on both charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
President Donald Trump was acquitted in the final vote of his impeachment trial on Wednesday. Thirty-four US senators found Trump not guilty of obstruction of Congress as had been charged in articles of impeachment by the House of Representatives. According to Reuters, the vote was enough to...