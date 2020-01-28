Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Donald Trump Suggests Dictatorship in Response to Being Acquitted in Impeachment Trial

Donald Trump Suggests Dictatorship in Response to Being Acquitted in Impeachment Trial

AceShowbiz Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The president gets called out for hinting he wants to rule the U.S. longer than the law allows in his tweet after being found not guilty on both charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Acquitted

Trump Acquitted 00:34

 President Donald Trump was acquitted in the final vote of his impeachment trial on Wednesday. Thirty-four US senators found Trump not guilty of obstruction of Congress as had been charged in articles of impeachment by the House of Representatives. According to Reuters, the vote was enough to...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Senate Acquits Trump On Impeachment Charges, Rejecting Calls For His Removal In Trial [Video]Senate Acquits Trump On Impeachment Charges, Rejecting Calls For His Removal In Trial

The Senate voted to acquit President Donald J. Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, bringing an end to a five-month saga that began with a whistleblower's complaint and..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:50Published

President Donald Trump Takes Aim At Mitt Romney After Acquittal In Impeachment Trial [Video]President Donald Trump Takes Aim At Mitt Romney After Acquittal In Impeachment Trial

The Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, and Wednesday night, the president took aim at the only Republican who voted against him; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The long road to Trump's impeachment and trial

Barring a dramatic development, President Donald Trump appears almost certain to be acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial. [nL1N29Z0JU] Here is a look at the...
Reuters

Trump team pleads for acquittal at impeachment trial as it wraps up defense arguments

President Donald Trump's lawyers wrapped up their arguments in his impeachment trial on Tuesday with a plea for the Senate to acquit him, and also sought to...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Donald Trump Suggests Dictatorship in Response to Being Acquitted in Impeachment Trial https://t.co/UzCgmOPyUw https://t.co/gwymBtYcNQ 1 hour ago

Cyndieaa

Cyndieaa:KavaNOPE RT @Katie12583304: @Susan_Hennessey This suggests governmental reform is needed. If I'm not mistaken, with Donald, it leads directly to a d… 6 days ago

Katie12583304

Katie @Susan_Hennessey This suggests governmental reform is needed. If I'm not mistaken, with Donald, it leads directly t… https://t.co/voLupW4Vti 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.