Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'The Masked Singer' Unmasks Llama - Find Out the Star Underneath the Costume

'The Masked Singer' Unmasks Llama - Find Out the Star Underneath the Costume

AceShowbiz Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
After the audience and panelists, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy, vote for their favorites of the night, it's announced that Llama has to be sent home.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.