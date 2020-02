'Doctor Strange 2' Close to Nabbing Sam Raimi as Director Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The 'Spider-Man' director is in talks with Marvel Studios to helm '*Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness*' after Scott Derrickson stepped down due to 'creative differences.' 👓 View full article

