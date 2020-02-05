Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Daily Show Mocks Conservatives for ‘Best Performance in Fake Outrage’ Over Pelosi Ripping Up Trump’s SOTU Speech

Daily Show Mocks Conservatives for ‘Best Performance in Fake Outrage’ Over Pelosi Ripping Up Trump’s SOTU Speech

Mediaite Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Comedy Central’s The Daily Show took dead aim at the performative “fake outrage” displayed by conservatives after Speaker Nancy Pelosi publicly ripped up her copy of President Donald Trump’s State-of-the-Union speech. In a mock announcement of the “63rd Outragees” the show aped the Academy Awards’ sweeping graphics and stirring music for its list of nominees for “Best […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Pelosi rips apart Trump's SOTU speech... literally

Pelosi rips apart Trump's SOTU speech... literally 01:21

 A bitter feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, with Trump snubbing her outstretched hand and Pelosi ripping apart a copy of his remarks behind his back.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pelosi appears to pre-rip speech during State of the Union [Video]Pelosi appears to pre-rip speech during State of the Union

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to pre-rip U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, before completely tearing it at the end of the night.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:20Published

Trump-Pelosi feud erupts during SOTU speech [Video]Trump-Pelosi feud erupts during SOTU speech

A bitter feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, with Trump denying her a handshake and Pelosi ripping apart a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mike Pence Slams Pelosi for Ripping Up Trump’s SOTU Speech: ‘Tried to Make it About Her’ Through Her ‘Pettiness’

Vice President *Mike Pence* railed against House Speaker *Nancy Pelosi* for ripping President *Donald Trump's* speech apart as they stood next to each other at...
Mediaite

Squad praises Pelosi for tearing up Trump's SOTU speech

The group of far-left freshman congresswomen known as the “Squad” may have feuded with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the past, but they showed solidarity...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

royaleight

Rosemary RT @Mediaite: 'The Daily Show' Mocks Conservatives for 'Best Performance in Fake Outrage' Over Pelosi Ripping Up Trump's SOTU Speech https:… 39 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite 'The Daily Show' Mocks Conservatives for 'Best Performance in Fake Outrage' Over Pelosi Ripping Up Trump's SOTU Spe… https://t.co/kpgvyQTpUI 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.