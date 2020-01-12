Global  

Janelle Monae Recovering from Mercury Poisoning After Eating Pescatarian Diet

Just Jared Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Janelle Monae is on the mend after battling mercury poisoning. The 34-year-old singer revealed the surprising news during an interview with The Cut, explaining that the illness came because she was eating a pescatarian diet. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Janelle Monae “I started feeling my mortality,” Janelle shared. She didn’t provide any [...]
 Janelle Monáe Says She Got Mercury Poisoning From a Pescatarian Diet In a new interview with 'The Cut,' Monáe revealed the battle she faced after adopting a seafood-based diet. Janelle Monáe, to 'The Cut' According to the World Health Organization, mercury is highly toxic to humans and people can...

