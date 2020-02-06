Global  

Sam Raimi Tapped To Direct 'Doctor Strange 2'

Just Jared Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Sam Raimi might be stepping behind the camera for the much anticipated sequel to Doctor Strange. Variety reports that the Spider-Man director would replace Scott Derrickson, who departed the role due to creative differences. He’ll remain as an executive producer, though. Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor are all expected to return for the [...]
