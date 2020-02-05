Global  

Johnny Depp to Produce Documentary on The Pogues' Shane MacGowan

Billboard.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Johnny Depp is set to produce an upcoming doc about legendary Irish folk-punker (and his friend) Shane MacGowan.  Julien Temple (Glastonbury,...
Recent related news from verified sources

Johnny Depp, Julien Temple to Produce Documentary About Pogues Lead Singer Shane MacGowan

Johnny Depp has signed on as a producer for a feature documentary called “Shane” about the lead singer of punk band The Pogues, Shane MacGowan. The news was...
The Wrap

