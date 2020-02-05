Laura Ingraham Unleashes Blistering Rant on Romney, Threatens to Move to Utah to Defeat Him in 2024 GOP Primary
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () An incensed Laura Ingraham unleashed a blistering rant against Sen. Mitt Romney for his vote to remove President Donald Trump from office, publicly calling on the Utah Republican to resign and, if he doesn’t, threatening to run against him in the 2024 GOP primary. The Fox News host, clearly outraged by Romney’s “aye” vote for […]
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney voted to convict President Donald Trump for abuse of power following an impeachment trial. Romney is now facing scorn and anger from his own party. Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., called for Romney's expulsion from the GOP. Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the party...
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday he will vote to convict President Donald Trump, becoming the first and likely only Republican in the Senate’s impeachment... Seattle Times Also reported by •CTV News
