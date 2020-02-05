Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Laura Ingraham Unleashes Blistering Rant on Romney, Threatens to Move to Utah to Defeat Him in 2024 GOP Primary

Laura Ingraham Unleashes Blistering Rant on Romney, Threatens to Move to Utah to Defeat Him in 2024 GOP Primary

Mediaite Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
An incensed Laura Ingraham unleashed a blistering rant against Sen. Mitt Romney for his vote to remove President Donald Trump from office, publicly calling on the Utah Republican to resign and, if he doesn’t, threatening to run against him in the 2024 GOP primary. The Fox News host, clearly outraged by Romney’s “aye” vote for […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Republicans Lash Out At Romney For 'Removal' Vote

Republicans Lash Out At Romney For 'Removal' Vote 00:31

 Republican Sen. Mitt Romney voted to convict President Donald Trump for abuse of power following an impeachment trial. Romney is now facing scorn and anger from his own party. Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., called for Romney's expulsion from the GOP. Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the party...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump [Video]Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney made a stunning break with his own party on Wednesday. CNN reports Romoney harshly criticized President Donald Trump over his actions toward Ukraine. In an emotional..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’sConviction in Impeachment Trial [Video]Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’sConviction in Impeachment Trial

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sen. Romney breaks with GOP, will vote to convict Trump

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday he will vote to convict President Donald Trump, becoming the first and likely only Republican in the Senate’s impeachment...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CTV News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StillServingDSS

DSS Still Serving RT @Mediaite: Laura Ingraham Unleashes Blistering Rant on Romney, Calls for His Resignation and Threatens to Move to Utah to Defeat Him in… 7 minutes ago

euanrellie

Euan Rellie Dripping with sarcasm and vitriol @IngrahamAngle RT Laura Ingraham Threatens to Beat Mitt Romney in 2024 UT Primary https://t.co/D9FXlY5fyy 30 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Laura Ingraham Unleashes Blistering Rant on Romney, Calls for His Resignation and Threatens to Move to Utah to Defe… https://t.co/GG8nTkEVVm 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.