Fox New Contributor: Trump Giving Rush Limbaugh Medal Of Freedom Is Same as Obama Giving It to Ellen Degeneres

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo dismissed the left-wing outrage toward Donald Trump for awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh, who has a long, well-documented history of making bigoted and racist remarks, and instead analogized the move to President Barack Obama giving the same award to Ellen Degeneres, the famous comedian and first openly gay TV star, who […] Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo dismissed the left-wing outrage toward Donald Trump for awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh, who has a long, well-documented history of making bigoted and racist remarks, and instead analogized the move to President Barack Obama giving the same award to Ellen Degeneres, the famous comedian and first openly gay TV star, who […] 👓 View full article

