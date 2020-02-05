Global  

Fox New Contributor: Trump Giving Rush Limbaugh Medal Of Freedom Is Same as Obama Giving It to Ellen Degeneres

Mediaite Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Fox New Contributor: Trump Giving Rush Limbaugh Medal Of Freedom Is Same as Obama Giving It to Ellen DegeneresFox News contributor Raymond Arroyo dismissed the left-wing outrage toward Donald Trump for awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh, who has a long, well-documented history of making bigoted and racist remarks, and instead analogized the move to President Barack Obama giving the same award to Ellen Degeneres, the famous comedian and first openly gay TV star, who […]
 Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh received the Medal of Freedom during U.S. President Donald Trump&apos;s State of the Union address. Trump referred to Limbaugh as &apos;the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet.&apos;

Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin Brands Rush Limbaugh Honor a ‘National Disgrace’: ‘Why Not Give it to David Duke?’

Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin Brands Rush Limbaugh Honor a ‘National Disgrace’: ‘Why Not Give it to David Duke?’Washington Post “conservative opinion writer” and MSNBC contributor Jennifer Rubin attacked President Donald Trump’s decision to award conservative radio...
Mediaite

State of the Union: Rush Limbaugh given Medal of Freedom by Melania Trump during address

Donald Trump has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the controversial right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh during his State of the Union address, asking...
Independent

