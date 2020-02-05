Fox New Contributor: Trump Giving Rush Limbaugh Medal Of Freedom Is Same as Obama Giving It to Ellen Degeneres
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo dismissed the left-wing outrage toward Donald Trump for awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh, who has a long, well-documented history of making bigoted and racist remarks, and instead analogized the move to President Barack Obama giving the same award to Ellen Degeneres, the famous comedian and first openly gay TV star, who […]
Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh received the Medal of Freedom during U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. Trump referred to Limbaugh as 'the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet.'