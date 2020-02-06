#WeStandWithVIJAY: Fans show their support Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Income Tax department officials arrived at actor Vijay’s shooting location of his upcoming film 'Master' in Neyveli, yesterday for an enquiry. They also took Vijay along with them to Chennai for further investigation, and the process has been going on for more than 18 hours. And while he faces inquiry, fans of actor Vijay have been making the hashtag #WeStandWithVIJAY trend by flooding Twitter with posts to show their support for Thalapathy Vijay. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this rajeeshkumar RT @Vijayfanzh: No Celebrities From TamilNadu Raises Their Voices For @actorvijay In Any Problems , If The Problems Are For Telugu Or Any O… 1 minute ago Pycker Kollywood Vijay fans show their fan power #Vijay #WeStandWithVIJAY https://t.co/NX3uMet14X 5 minutes ago ETimes Fans of @actorvijay stand with him as the Income Tax department officials get done with an investigation with the a… https://t.co/ZkA0oHg9ED 21 minutes ago MG Dumasia #WeStandWithVIJAY: Fans show their support https://t.co/T6hJQ9xCR2 https://t.co/xWWaaW9Ipl 27 minutes ago Master Thalapathy Vijay RT @Itz_kalidhass: No Celebrities From TamilNadu Raises Their Voices For @actorvijay In Any Problems , If The Problems Are For Telugu Or An… 38 minutes ago