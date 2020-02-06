Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > #WeStandWithVIJAY: Fans show their support

#WeStandWithVIJAY: Fans show their support

IndiaTimes Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Income Tax department officials arrived at actor Vijay’s shooting location of his upcoming film 'Master' in Neyveli, yesterday for an enquiry. They also took Vijay along with them to Chennai for further investigation, and the process has been going on for more than 18 hours. And while he faces inquiry, fans of actor Vijay have been making the hashtag #WeStandWithVIJAY trend by flooding Twitter with posts to show their support for Thalapathy Vijay.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rajeesh11324250

rajeeshkumar RT @Vijayfanzh: No Celebrities From TamilNadu Raises Their Voices For @actorvijay In Any Problems , If The Problems Are For Telugu Or Any O… 1 minute ago

PyckerKollywood

Pycker Kollywood Vijay fans show their fan power #Vijay #WeStandWithVIJAY https://t.co/NX3uMet14X 5 minutes ago

etimes

ETimes Fans of @actorvijay stand with him as the Income Tax department officials get done with an investigation with the a… https://t.co/ZkA0oHg9ED 21 minutes ago

dumasiam

MG Dumasia #WeStandWithVIJAY: Fans show their support https://t.co/T6hJQ9xCR2 https://t.co/xWWaaW9Ipl 27 minutes ago

Michael29815885

Master Thalapathy Vijay RT @Itz_kalidhass: No Celebrities From TamilNadu Raises Their Voices For @actorvijay In Any Problems , If The Problems Are For Telugu Or An… 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.