Watch: Tiger's action-packed Baaghi 3 trailer

IndiaTimes Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Tiger Shroff has got his action-hero mode on for his next flick ‘Baaghi 3’ and there is just no stopping him as he goes up against an entire terrorist organisation in the new 'Baaghi 3' trailer.
Shraddha Kapoor will show a never before seen side of her in Baaghi 3

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most versatile and successful actresses in Bollywood. The actress will be seen performing action sequences in her upcoming movie...
Mid-Day

Tiger's Baaghi 3 trailer to drop tomorrow

After intriguing the audience with the teaser poster of 'Baaghi 3' recently, they are now ready to get all the fans excited with the much-awaited trailer of the...
IndiaTimes

