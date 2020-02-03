Jay-Z Reveals One of the Last Things Kobe Bryant Said to Him

Jay-Z is remembering his late friend Kobe Bryant. The 50-year-old entertainer opened up about his relationship with the late basketball star while speaking at Columbia University on Tuesday (February 4). Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people tragically died in helicopter crash just a few weeks ago. Jay and Kobe recently celebrated New Year’s [...]

