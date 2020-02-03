Global  

Jay-Z Reveals One of the Last Things Kobe Bryant Said to Him

Just Jared Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Jay-Z is remembering his late friend Kobe Bryant. The 50-year-old entertainer opened up about his relationship with the late basketball star while speaking at Columbia University on Tuesday (February 4). Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people tragically died in helicopter crash just a few weeks ago. Jay and Kobe recently celebrated New Year’s [...]
Breathtaking Kobe Bryant mural at basketball court in Philippines reflects NBA superstar's global reach

Breathtaking Kobe Bryant mural at basketball court in Philippines reflects NBA superstar's global reach

 A stunning mural of basketball star Kobe Bryant with his daughter has been painted on court in the Philippines, seen here on Saturday (February 1). The small arena, in the middle of a condominium block in Taguig City, Manila, has become a focal point for tributes to the LA Lakers legend who died...

