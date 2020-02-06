You Might Like

Tweets about this Republic AR Murugadoss moves MHC, seeks security from distributors after Rajini's Darbar tanks https://t.co/FLxAaKxWpC 46 minutes ago Zoom TV Apparently, #Darbar director #ARMurugadoss has been getting threats after the film's underwhelming performance at t… https://t.co/lhGSp57xML 1 hour ago MovieCrow #Darbar director #ARMurugadoss files petition for police protection! Claims has been receiving threats due to the a… https://t.co/1ZXd94XOBt 3 hours ago THE WEEK The film's distributors, who even threatened to go on hunger strike, are also demanding #Rajinikanth to compensate… https://t.co/QTX47C1HGG 3 hours ago Senthil RT @cobrapost: Darbar director AR Murugadoss seeks police protection from film distributors After talks with producers Lyca Productions fa… 3 hours ago @Sisir RT @ieEntertainment: The controversy surrounding the poor box office performance of Superstar #Rajinikanth’s latest movie, #Darbar, seems t… 4 hours ago Cobrapost Darbar director AR Murugadoss seeks police protection from film distributors After talks with producers Lyca Produ… https://t.co/D7mcLOLYon 4 hours ago Indian Express Entertainment The controversy surrounding the poor box office performance of Superstar #Rajinikanth’s latest movie, #Darbar, seem… https://t.co/PL2jM0OcF9 4 hours ago