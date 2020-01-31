Global  

Jay-Z reveals one of the last things Kobe Bryant said to him

Thursday, 6 February 2020
News video: Jay-Z reveals one of the last things Kobe Bryant said to him

Jay-Z reveals one of the last things Kobe Bryant said to him 00:56

 Jay-Z says Kobe Bryant was in the "greatest space" he's ever seen him in when he saw the basketball pro over the new year, and revealed the last thing he said to him was to urge the rapper to go and see his daughter shoot some hoops.

