Stephen Colbert Offers Stirring Tribute to Mitt Romney for ‘Serving the Constitution Rather Than That Monstrous Child in the White House’

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Late Show host Stephen Colbert struck a decidedly somber and earnest note at the end of his monologue and instead offered up heartfelt praise of Utah Republican Mitt Romney for “not lying to us or himself” and voting to remove President Donald Trump over abuse of power charges. Colbert, who had, just minutes earlier, excoriated Maine […] 👓 View full article



