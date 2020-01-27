Global  

Stephen Colbert Offers Stirring Tribute to Mitt Romney for ‘Serving the Constitution Rather Than That Monstrous Child in the White House’

Mediaite Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Late Show host Stephen Colbert struck a decidedly somber and earnest note at the end of his monologue and instead offered up heartfelt praise of Utah Republican Mitt Romney for “not lying to us or himself” and voting to remove President Donald Trump over abuse of power charges. Colbert, who had, just minutes earlier, excoriated Maine […]
News video: Romney To Vote To Convict Trump

Romney To Vote To Convict Trump 03:59

 Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) says he will vote to convict President Donald Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors, in a break from Republican leadership.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump acquitted by a divided Senate [Video]Trump acquitted by a divided Senate

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:26Published

'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney [Video]'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney

U.S. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that it was “increasingly likely” at least four Republican senators would join Democrats in calling for John Bolton, the former White House..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published


