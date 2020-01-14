Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Rosario Dawson Says Cory Booker Romance Is 'Scary' Because of Her 'Wild' Nature

Rosario Dawson Says Cory Booker Romance Is 'Scary' Because of Her 'Wild' Nature

AceShowbiz Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
While the 'Daredevil' alum is 'excited' about what she can create together with her politician boyfriend, she admits that the possibility of being 'asked to serve my country' terrifies her.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dating a top Senator is a ‘big commitment’ for Rosario Dawson [Video]Dating a top Senator is a ‘big commitment’ for Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson's life has been turned upside down now she's dating a top U.S. Senator and former presidential hopeful.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.