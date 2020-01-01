Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Sam Raimi in talks to direct Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Sam Raimi in talks to direct Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Mid-Day Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Marvel has managed to get back their old house star as Sam Raimi is possibly returning to direct Doctor Strange 2. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the filmmaker who helmed the original 'Spiderman' series between 2002 and 2007 is in talks with the house to overlook the upcoming project Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published < > Embed
News video: TriHealth Doctor On Call Talks Lowering Your Blood Pressure

TriHealth Doctor On Call Talks Lowering Your Blood Pressure 03:27

 WCPO's TriHealth Doctor On Call talks lowering blood pressure.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Anticipated Movies of the Next 10 Years [Video]Top 10 Anticipated Movies of the Next 10 Years

These are the top 10 most anticipated movies of the next 10 years. We only know a fraction of what’s to come, but there’s still plenty to look forward to! For this list, we’ll be looking at the..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sam Raimi in talks for Doctor Strange sequel


ContactMusic

'Doctor Strange 2' Close to Nabbing Sam Raimi as Director

The 'Spider-Man' director is in talks with Marvel Studios to helm '*Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness*' after Scott Derrickson stepped down due to...
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.