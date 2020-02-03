Scarlett Johansson finds acting with kids is easy

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson says working with children is easy because they are receptive, playful and soulful. Johansson was recently with child actors in the Oscar-nominated film "Jojo Rabbit". In the film, she is seen as Rosie Betzler, mother of a German boy named Jojo (essayed by Roman Griffin Davis).



