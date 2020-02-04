Tom Hiddleston bags political drama

Global  

Mid-Day Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Tom Hiddleston, who shot to Hollywood stardom playing Loki in the Marvel movies, will star in Netflix's upcoming political thriller "White Stork". In 'White Stork", Hiddleston will play politician James Cooper, whose parliamentary ambitions and personal life are thwarted when he becomes the subject of a vetting process by Asher...
