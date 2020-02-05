Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Nicki Minaj Regrets Fighting Meek Mill on Twitter: I've Learned My Lesson

Nicki Minaj Regrets Fighting Meek Mill on Twitter: I've Learned My Lesson

AceShowbiz Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
During a Q'n'A session at the Pollstar Live conference, the 'Bang Bang' rapper jokingly says that she didn't write and post the tweet herself because she 'got hacked this morning.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Nicki Minaj Accuses Meek Mill of Abuse

Nicki Minaj Accuses Meek Mill of Abuse 01:30

 Nicki Minaj Accuses Meek Mill of Abuse Minaj took to social media seemingly accusing her former boyfriend, Meek Mill, of domestic abuse. Nicki Minaj, via Instagram The rapper took to Twitter in response. Meek Mill, via Twitter Meek Mill, via Twitter Minaj accused her ex of assaulting her along with...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nicki Minaj accuses Meek Mill of Abuse [Video]Nicki Minaj accuses Meek Mill of Abuse

Minaj took to social media seemingly accusing her former boyfriend, Meek Mill, of domestic abuse.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:31Published

Nicki Minaj Accuses Meek Mill Of Being A Woman Beater & Gets Heated Response [Video]Nicki Minaj Accuses Meek Mill Of Being A Woman Beater & Gets Heated Response

Nearly two weeks after Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj and her new husband Kenneth Petty got into a shouting match at a West Hollywood clothing store, the self-proclaimed Queen of Rap is making some serious..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Trade Blows

Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Trade BlowsAnd it gets mighty ugly... The dispute between *Nicki Minaj* and *Meek Mill* got mighty ugly on Twitter last night (February 6th). There's no love lost...
Clash

Rapper Queen Key Claims 600Breezy Sucks 'More D**ks' Than Her Amid Nasty Twitter War

It all starts after the 'Don't Get Smoked' rapper weighs in on Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill's beef, until one of his followers asks him, 'Can you admit to the...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.