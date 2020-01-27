Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Trade Blows

Thursday, 6 February 2020 () And it gets mighty ugly...
The dispute between *Nicki Minaj* and *Meek Mill* got mighty ugly on Twitter last night (February 6th).
There's no love lost between the pair, who dated for two years before splitting in 2017.
The bad blood spilled out on social media, with Nicki Minaj making some seriously allegations against Meek Mill.
You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on.
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020
The hip-hop star denied it, before going on to make reference to a rape conviction against Nicki Minaj's brother:
You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you!
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020
This one could run and run...
