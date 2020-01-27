Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Trade Blows

Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Trade Blows

Clash Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Trade BlowsAnd it gets mighty ugly...

The dispute between *Nicki Minaj* and *Meek Mill* got mighty ugly on Twitter last night (February 6th).

There's no love lost between the pair, who dated for two years before splitting in 2017.

The bad blood spilled out on social media, with Nicki Minaj making some seriously allegations against Meek Mill.



You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on.

— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

The hip-hop star denied it, before going on to make reference to a rape conviction against Nicki Minaj's brother:



You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you!

— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

This one could run and run...

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Nicki Minaj Accuses Meek Mill of Abuse

Nicki Minaj Accuses Meek Mill of Abuse 01:30

 Nicki Minaj Accuses Meek Mill of Abuse Minaj took to social media seemingly accusing her former boyfriend, Meek Mill, of domestic abuse. Nicki Minaj, via Instagram The rapper took to Twitter in response. Meek Mill, via Twitter Meek Mill, via Twitter Minaj accused her ex of assaulting her along with...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meek Mill Reportedly Gets Into Heated Confrontation With Ex Nicki Minaj & Her New Husband [Video]Meek Mill Reportedly Gets Into Heated Confrontation With Ex Nicki Minaj & Her New Husband

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – Former couple Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj reportedly ran into each other on Friday (January 24) at the high-end clothing store Maxfield in West Hollywood where chaos ensued...

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Fight on Twitter

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are trading insults. The former couple began sparring on social media on Wednesday (February 5) after Meek apparently “liked” a...
Just Jared

Nicki Minaj + Meek Mill Try To End Each Other’s Careers W/ Savage Disses: “You Been Knew Your Brother Was Raping That Little Girl”

Nicki Minaj + Meek Mill Try To End Each Other’s Careers W/ Savage Disses: “You Been Knew Your Brother Was Raping That Little Girl”Young Money’s Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are taking beefing to a whole new level. The former inseparable couple have officially fired hard-hitting shots at one...
SOHH Also reported by •TMZ.comE! Online

Tweets about this

TayloreMadonna

Tayla' RT @Jayl0n1k: Nicki Minaj : You beat your own sister and taped it. Meek Mill : You been knew your brother was raping that little girl E… 2 seconds ago

carla_smartinez

🦋 RT @king_adze: Nicki Minaj shaming Meek Mill for his looks is quite ironic. Oh sis you didn't know that's how he looked like when you were… 3 seconds ago

arianas67406472

7️⃣💍 Rings RT @motivatefenty: nicki minaj is coming forward saying that meek mill physically ab*sed her while they were dating and the first thing som… 3 seconds ago

MikeBarrett25

The Notorious B.O.Z RT @spicylilmango: Ever since Meek Mill posted this bs I will always believe Nicki Minaj over him https://t.co/rjmtw7hior 5 seconds ago

TG_43

TG RT @Shizz3200: This how I’m looking at the meek mill & nicki Minaj beef https://t.co/iAAQrtPNDu 6 seconds ago

trillestboricua

Xan 🌱 RT @Cutewalterr: Nicki Minaj: “He WAs ThE BaDdESt” Meek Mill: “ShE wAS tHe REaLesT” 🤡 🤡 ☝🏼 13 seconds ago

Yolomyass

ChiChi RT @MitchMaddd: Meek Mill just said Nicki Minaj bag getting low like he wasn’t stealing outta her purse while they were dating 💀💀💀💀 14 seconds ago

_Nafisaxx

N RT @here4dmemess: Nicki Minaj : You beat your own sister and taped it. Meek Mill : You been knew your brother was raping that little girl… 22 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.