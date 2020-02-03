Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Prince William, Kate Middleton weren’t prepared for stars to mock Prince Andrew, 'Megxit,' insider claims

Prince William, Kate Middleton weren’t prepared for stars to mock Prince Andrew, 'Megxit,' insider claims

FOXNews.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton were apparently not prepared for the shocking jokes made by Hollywood about their family.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince William Compares His Daughter to Her Mom

Prince William Compares His Daughter to Her Mom 00:55

 Prince William answered someone’s comment about his daughter being their favorite royal with a compliment to his wife. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince William Has Some Favorite Authors For Bedtime with the Little Royals [Video]Prince William Has Some Favorite Authors For Bedtime with the Little Royals

Parents get to know good books for kids, and Prince William discussed them while in Wales. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports,

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:59Published

Prince WIlliam loved Joker [Video]Prince WIlliam loved Joker

Prince William "absolutely loved" 'Joker' - but is glad he didn't watch it late at night.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kate Middleton and Prince William have 'relaxed royal rules' since Megxit, body language expert says

Kate Middleton and Prince William have 'relaxed royal rules' since Megxit, body language expert saysKate Middleton and Prince William usually avoid public displays of their love for each other, but Megxit has changed the way the pair interact. A body language...
New Zealand Herald

Prince William, Kate Middleton, left squirming at BAFTA jokes

Despite being the BAFTA Awards president, Prince William wasn't spared a jovial dig during the ceremony by Australian comedian Rebel Wilson. Presenting Best...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

ari7com

ari7.com Prince William, Kate Middleton weren’t prepared for stars to mock Prince Andrew, 'Megxit,' insider claims… https://t.co/MC5BC1ZIoe 23 minutes ago

AlertsFoxNews

Fox News Alerts Prince William, Kate Middleton weren’t prepared for stars to mock Prince Andrew, 'Megxit,' insider claims https://t.co/8WfqfzUgK6 37 minutes ago

TheRealChetDay

CHET DAY Prince William, Kate Middleton weren’t prepared for stars to mock Prince Andrew, ‘Megxit,’ insider claims… https://t.co/b8C4pZWEWU 41 minutes ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Prince William, Kate Middleton weren’t prepared for stars to mock Prince Andrew, 'Megxit,' insider claims… https://t.co/JvCEZXyNmI 49 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Prince William, Kate Middleton weren’t prepared for stars to mock Prince Andrew, ‘Megxit,’ insider claims | Fox News https://t.co/OKZWD9liBE 1 hour ago

ppscslv

Business & Money Prince William, Kate Middleton weren’t prepared for stars to mock Prince Andrew, 'Megxit,' insider claims https://t.co/vMzcY6jfyv 1 hour ago

if_u_know_

know what i mean Prince William, Kate Middleton weren’t prepared for stars to mock Prince Andrew, 'Megxit,' insider claims, if you know what i mean 1 hour ago

DrakeBeTheTypa

Drake The Type To "Prince William, Kate Middleton weren’t prepared for stars to mock Prince Andrew, 'Megxit,' insider claims"… https://t.co/VUtVISxN7m 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.