Ananya feels her folks are her only true fans

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ananya Panday might have been two films old but she is currently one of the most sought-after actresses we have in Bollywood. With some very interesting projects up her sleeves, she is currently on a roll.She recently opened up about all the support and love she has been receiving from her parents. She reportedly said that her parents are very happy. According to her, parents will always be your only true fans who want the best for you. She also added that she is happy that her parents are seeing her success. Her parents have always emphasised on her living a very balanced life. As she began working at a young age, they have always tried and made time for her to chill, enjoy and live a normal life.Elaborating further, Ananya added that her mom and dad let her do her own thing and make her own mistakes. She also added that they do not want to get too involved as they want her to have her own journey and no regrets.Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will next be seen in ‘Khaali Peeli’ co-starring Ishaan Khatter. The two actors will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the movie.Apart from that, Ananya is also part of an untitled film also starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. 👓 View full article

