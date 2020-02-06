Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ananya feels her folks are her only true fans

Ananya feels her folks are her only true fans

IndiaTimes Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Ananya Panday might have been two films old but she is currently one of the most sought-after actresses we have in Bollywood. With some very interesting projects up her sleeves, she is currently on a roll.She recently opened up about all the support and love she has been receiving from her parents. She reportedly said that her parents are very happy. According to her, parents will always be your only true fans who want the best for you. She also added that she is happy that her parents are seeing her success. Her parents have always emphasised on her living a very balanced life. As she began working at a young age, they have always tried and made time for her to chill, enjoy and live a normal life.Elaborating further, Ananya added that her mom and dad let her do her own thing and make her own mistakes. She also added that they do not want to get too involved as they want her to have her own journey and no regrets.Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will next be seen in ‘Khaali Peeli’ co-starring Ishaan Khatter. The two actors will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the movie.Apart from that, Ananya is also part of an untitled film also starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dumasiam

MG Dumasia Ananya feels her folks are her only true fans https://t.co/EK6Dt845Hc https://t.co/RpudbLE5c2 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.